Bengals expect A.J. Green at full speed on Sunday

Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green is finally ready to get back on the field.

Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor said today that he expects to see Green at full speed when the Bengals open the season on Sunday against the Chargers.

“He looked good to me today. It’s good to have him back in the fold,” Taylor said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.

It will be good for the Bengals to see Green looking healthy again. A toe injury cut his season short in 2018 and an ankle injury forced him to miss the entire season in 2019. Green hasn’t played in a game since December 2, 2018, and he hasn’t made it through a game without getting hurt since October 28, 2018. The Bengals hope he’s a healthy target for Joe Burrow for 16 games this season.