Bengals put Trae Waynes on IR, bring back Torry McTyer

Getty Images

The Bengals know they’re going to be without Trae Waynes for several months, so they cleared a roster spot while holding out some hope he could return.

The team announced that Waynes had been placed on injured reserve, and they filled his spot on the 53-man roster with Torry McTyer.

Waynes will miss “multiple months” because of the pectoral injury suffered early in camp. There’s a chance he could return at some point this year, so waiting until now to put him on IR leaves that door open.

The Bengals signed the former Vikings corner to a three-year, $42 million contract this offseason as part of their defensive overhaul.

McTyer was released over the weekend, but likely knew this was going to happen considering Waynes’ condition.