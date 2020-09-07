Brian Flores: Lynn Bowden has a lot to learn and that takes time

Getty Images

You rarely see teams trade players the same year that they’re drafted, but that’s what happened over the weekend when the Raiders shipped third-round pick Lynn Bowden and a sixth-round pick to the Dolphins for a fourth-round pick.

Bowden played wide receiver and quarterback at Kentucky, but was trying to make the move to running back in Las Vegas. There were reports of off-field concerns to go with worries about how he was doing with his on-field transition, although Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock said it was only football matters that led to the trade.

The Dolphins listed Bowden as a wide receiver in their announcement of the trade, but head coach Brian Flores suggested it is going to take a while before he’s ready to jump into action on offense.

“We did a lot of work on Lynn pre-draft and when the trade was an option, we did a lot more work,” Flores said, via the Miami Herald. “We’re excited about having him join our team. There’s a lot he’s going to have to learn. He’s not going to jump out and start playing. He has to learn how we do things. He’s got a lot to learn and [that takes] a little bit of time. We’re excited to have him.”

The Dolphins took former Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry in the seventh round and moved him to running back, so they have a couple of versatile rookies to work with on offense at some point this season.