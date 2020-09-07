Broncos give intern full-time job, hire first female assistant coach

Getty Images

The lack of preseason games made it harder for unknown rookies to find places with teams, but the Broncos found at least one newcomer they wanted to keep.

Via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com, the Broncos gave training camp coaching intern Emily Zaler a full-time job as an assistant strength and conditioning coach, working with Loren Landow in that department. She joined them for training camp as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

“We’re going to keep her around throughout the season,” Fangio said Saturday. “She did a really nice job here. She’s knowledgeable, very passionate about strength and conditioning aspect. We’re happy to have her, and we’re going to keep her on for the entire season.”

She’s the Broncos’ first female coach, but part of a growing group of female assistants in the league. She joins the 49ers’ Katie Sowers (offensive assistant), the Buccaneers’ Maral Javadifar (assistant strength and conditioning) and Lori Locust (assistant defensive line), and the Browns’ Callie Brownson (chief of staff). New Washington coach Ron Rivera also brought Jennifer King with him from Carolina as a full-season intern.