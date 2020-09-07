Broncos list Melvin Gordon, Phillip Lindsay as co-starters

Getty Images

The Broncos released their depth chart Monday afternoon, and the first-team offense includes 13 names.

Only 11 will start, obviously, so it remains to be seen who the starters really are.

Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay are listed as the co-starters at running back, and Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick are the co-starters at the receiver spot opposite Courtland Sutton.

It’s possible three of those four co-starters will take the field to start Week One. It’s doubtful all four are on the field for the first play.

Lloyd Cushenberry III won the starting center job.

The Broncos have rookie Michael Ojemudia at second-string cornerback behind Bryce Callahan. Davontae Harris is listed as A.J. Bouye‘s backup at the other corner spot.