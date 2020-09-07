Cam Newton: Patriots are a “match made in heaven for me”

Getty Images

Cam Newton‘s first game with the Patriots is less than a week away and there will be plenty of people watching to see how he fares in his new offense.

Questions about Newton’s fit have been bouncing around since he signed with the team in July and Newton said on WEEI Monday that he “didn’t know what to expect” when he arrived in New England. A full accounting of the move won’t happen until the season is in the books, but the quarterback said he feels right at home at this point.

“Honestly, it’s been a match made in heaven for me just knowing I am at a place where everything is pulling in the same direction and everything is geared towards winning,” Newton said. “Coming from a person that has won at all levels, I feel as if that if I do the things the right way, trusting the same people who have gotten me to this point and trust their coaching, I think this is something that when you look at an opportunity in a timely manner, it can be accomplished.”

One of the things Newton was unsure about was how he’d get along with head coach Bill Belichick, but he said that “every type of stereotype that I had about coach Belichick changed the day I talked to him” and that it has been exciting to play for him. More excitement in the regular season should dispel any remaining doubts about the Newton/Patriots marriage.