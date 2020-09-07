Carson Wentz practices Monday, “feeling great”

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was held out of practice last week because of what the team called a lower body injury, but head coach Doug Pederson suggested Wentz wouldn’t be doing much work anyway in what would typically be the week of the final preseason game.

Wentz provided a bit more information about just which part of his lower body was bothering him last week when he spoke to reporters on Monday. More importantly for the Eagles, he also said that the issue was not going to affect him against Washington in Week One.

“Yeah, I feel great now,” Wentz said, via PennLive.com. “I had a little groin tightness, and it was just a really good week to kind of just let it rest and take care of myself off the field, so I was out there today practicing, feeling great. So yeah, that’ll be behind me for sure.”

The Eagles will put out their first injury report of the season on Wednesday and Wentz may be on it, but it sounds like the condition of players like running back Miles Sanders and right tackle Lane Johnson will be bigger question marks.