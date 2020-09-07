Charles Omenihu will start at defensive end for Texans

Getty Images

Charles Omenihu has never started an NFL game, but the 2019 fifth-round draft pick has ascended to the top of the Texans’ depth chart at defensive end.

The Texans cut Angelo Blackson, who started 15 games last season, after Omenihu won the starting job.

“Chuck, he’s had a very good camp,” Texans defensive end J.J. Watt said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “He came in ready to work and improve his game. I think he’s definitely done that. He’s done a great job for us in the running game and the passing game.

“I think he’s maturing as a player and a person. I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do out there on the field and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Omenihu played 441 defensive snaps as a rookie, 41 percent of the team’s overall defensive snaps. He made three sacks and two forced fumbles.

He spent the offseason working on his pass rushing moves with DeMarcus Ware. Watt now is trying to teach Omenihu even more.

“It’s been a lot of fun trying to teach him some things,” Watt said. “You can start to have deeper level of conversations with a guy. You can start to have those high level football IQ conversations.”