Chiefs list Travis Kelce as limited

Getty Images

The first injury report of the 2020 season is in.

The Chiefs will host the Texans on Thursday night and the Super Bowl LIV champions released their inaugural injury report of the season on Monday. It includes one of the team’s top players as a limited participant in practice.

Tight end Travis Kelce drew that tag and his knee is listed as the reason for his appearance on the list. There’s been no sign of concern in Kansas City about Kelce’s outlook for Thursday.

Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (ankle) is also listed as a limited participant.

Safety Juan Thornhill got in a full practice. He’s returning from a torn ACL. Running back Darrel Williams (hamstring), defensive end Alex Okafor (calf) and tight end Deon Yelder (groin) were also full participants.