Colts claim Eli Ankou, put Trey Burton on injured reserve

Colts head coach Frank Reich said last week that the team expected tight end Trey Burton to miss at least two games as a result of a calf injury suffered in training camp.

Burton will actually be out at least three weeks. The Colts put Burton on injured reserve on Monday and he’ll become eligible for a return to the active roster once he has spent at least three weeks on the list.

With Burton out, Indianapolis will roll with Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox and Noah Togiai at tight end. Togiai was claimed off waivers on Sunday.

The Colts filled Burton’s roster spot by claiming defensive tackle Eli Ankou off of waivers from the Browns. Ankou played nine games for Cleveland last season and recorded seven tackles.