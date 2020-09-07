Cowboys sign three, put three on IR

Getty Images

The Cowboys continue to shuffle the roster to cover for injuries.

The team just announced three signings, to go along with three players heading to injured reserve.

Along with the previously reported right tackle La'el Collins and linebacker Sean Lee, the Cowboys are also putting wide receiver Ventell Bryant on IR, allowing them to return later in the year.

This year’s rules allow for those players to return after at least three weeks, a shorter span than in the past. Collins missed most of camp with a hip injury, after starting on the PUP list. They’ll likely start Cam Erving at right tackle in Collins’ absence.

They filled the roster spots by signing veteran linebackers Joe Thomas and Justin March, along with cornerback C.J. Goodwin.

Thomas was released Sunday to make room for the waiver claim of wideout Malik Turner, while March and Goodwin were released Saturday.