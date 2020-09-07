Cowboys would love to have Dak Prescott’s contract “in the rearview mirror”

USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys drafted Dak Prescott in 2016. Four years later, the quarterback still doesn’t have a new contract.

He will play this season under the franchise tag.

Meanwhile, the first two quarterbacks selected that year — Jared Goff and Carson Wentz — signed extensions a year ago. Two quarterbacks selected in 2017 — Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson — signed extensions this offseason.

Watson signed his $156 million extension this weekend, tying him to Houston through 2025.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones “certainly, obviously” saw Watson’s megadeal, he said on 105.3 The Fan.

Prescott said again last week that he plans on to be a Cowboy for the rest of his career. But the sides failing to reach a long-term deal by the July 15 deadline has left some uncertainty despite the optimism from both Prescott and the Cowboys.

“We just continue to want to get Dak signed,” Jones said. “Obviously, we’re totally all in on him. It’s just finding something that makes sense for both the Cowboys and Dak. . . . I think I saw where Dak was quoted as saying he’s fired up about his future here in Dallas, and understands some of these things can be different in terms of ultimately getting a deal. But I feel very confident we’ll get one. And I’m sure Dak feels the same way. We’d love to have it in the rearview mirror, but it’s not, and we’ll continue to address it and certainly feel very confident that we ultimately get something done.”