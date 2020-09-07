Cre’Von LeBlanc back with Eagles

Getty Images

The days after teams cut their rosters to 53 players are always full of tweaks as players get claimed off of waivers or put on injured reserve with an eye on bringing them back later in the season.

Cornerback Cre'von LeBlanc was in the middle of such machinations this year. The Eagles released LeBlanc on Sunday when they claimed running back Jason Huntley off of waivers, but his time away from the team was brief.

The Eagles announced LeBlanc’s return on Monday. The team freed up space on the roster by placing safety Will Parks and wide receiver Quez Watkins on injured reserve. Both players will be able to return after missing three games under the changed rules in place for injured reserve this season.

LeBlanc joined the Eagles during the 2018 season and has appeared in 12 games with the team. He has been credited with eight tackles in those appearances.