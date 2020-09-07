Getty Images

Week One approaches, and running back Devonta Freeman remains a free agent.

Released by the Falcons in March, Freeman has yet to sign with a new team. Most recently, he visited the Jaguars. PFT has confirmed that Freeman did not sign with Jacksonville.

Teams often choose to wait until after Week One when signing vested veterans, since that limits the potential exposure to termination pay, if the player is later released. (By rule, any vested veteran who is on the Week One roster can take the full balance of his salary as termination pay.)

The other potential complication with Freeman is that he’s going from being one of the highest-paid running backs to a take-whatever-he-can-get guy. That’s often a bitter pill to swallow for a guy accustomed to getting a lot more money for his services.

The door isn’t closed in Jacksonville. Other teams presumably would have interest, too. First, however, Freeman may need to be willing to accept a salary a lot lower than what he’s accustomed to getting.

Freeman rushed for 656 yards last year, averaging 3.6 yards per carry. He has a career high of 1,079 rushing yards, in 2016. In 2015, he had more than 1,600 yards from scrimmage and 14 total touchdowns.