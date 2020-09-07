Dolphins name eight captains, including Ryan Fitzpatrick

Getty Images

Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will begin the season as the Miami starter. He’ll also be one of the team’s eight captains.

Coach Brian Flores named the team’s eight captains during a Monday press conference with reporters.

Fitzpatrick, center Ted Karras, and offensive lineman Jesse Davis are the offensive captains. Safety Bobby McCain, linebacker Kyle Van Noy, and linebacker Elandon Roberts are the defensive captains. Defensive backs Clayton Fejedelem and Kavon Frazier will serve as the special-teams captains.

The fact that Fitzpatrick is a captain doesn’t mean he won’t eventually take a seat for rookie Tua Tagovailoa; last year, Eli Manning spent most of the season on the bench, with a “C” on his jersey.