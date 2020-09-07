Dolphins name Ryan Fitzpatrick starter

Getty Images

Ryan Fitzpatrick is still the Dolphins’ starting quarterback.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores announced today that Fitzpatrick will start on Sunday at New England.

That has been expected throughout training camp. The Dolphins made Tua Tagovailoa their first-round pick and future franchise quarterback, but from all accounts Fitzpatrick has looked more ready in Week One, and the Dolphins want to bring Tagovailoa along slowly.

Fitzpatrick has played well at times, and probably gives the Dolphins the best chance to win right now. Tagovailoa will be the Dolphins’ starting quarterback. Just not in Week One.