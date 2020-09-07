Dustin Colquitt signs with Steelers

Getty Images

The Steelers have signed veteran punter Dustin Colquitt, agent Paul Sheehy announced on social media.

The Steelers kept Jordan Berry, their punter the past five seasons, over Corliss Waitman this weekend. But Pittsburgh brought in Colquitt for a workout, a signal that Berry wasn’t long for the job.

Colquitt’s father, Craig, won two Super Bowls with the Steelers. The Steelers selected Craig Colquitt in the third round of the 1978 draft, and he punted for them for six seasons, averaging 41.3 yards on 429 punts.

Dustin Colquitt, 38, spent 15 seasons with the Chiefs after they made him a third-round choice. He has a career average of 44.8, including 44.3 on 48 punts last season.