J.K. Dobbins listed as fourth RB on first Ravens depth chart

The Ravens released a depth chart for the first week of the regular season and it shows J.K. Dobbins on the bottom looking up at the team’s other running backs.

Dobbins is listed as the fourth of the team’s four backs. Mark Ingram is the starter with Gus Edwards and Justice Hill behind him.

His spot on the depth chart may not be predictive of his role in the offense, however. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said recently that Dobbins is likely to have a “significant role” in the team’s offense and teams aren’t in the business of releasing their plans through publicly available depth charts.

The depth chart also shows Matt Skura back in his familiar role as the starting center with D.J. Fluker at right guard. Those two spots were questions heading into camp, although Skura’s return to practice was a good sign that he’d wind up winning that job.