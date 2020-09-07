Jadeveon Clowney will wear No. 99 for the Titans

Getty Images

Newly-signed Titans defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney has worn No. 90 through his six-year NFL career. He’ll change numbers for his seventh season.

In Tennessee, Clowney will wear no. 99.

Currently, defensive lineman DaQuan Jones wears No. 90 for the Titans. Twenty-plus years ago, defensive end Jevon Kearse made that number famous for the Titans.

Clowney joins a small handful of dominant NFL players who wear that number, including Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter, and Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, Clowney’s former teammate.

Presumably, jerseys will be available for purchase soon. Even more presumably, plenty of No. 99 jerseys will be purchased by Titans fans from coast to coast, and beyond.