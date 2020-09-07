Jaguars add Mike Glennon, Trey Quinn to practice squad

Getty Images

The Jaguars have announced the addition of 15 members to the practice squad. One is a quarterback that the team recently released, and the other is a receiver that recently was released by the offensive coordinator’s former team.

Headlining the practice squad are quarterback Mike Glennon and former Washington receiver Trey Quinn.

Glennon was released on Saturday, along with quarterback Josh Dobbs. Dobbs was claimed on waivers by the Steelers on Sunday.

The other members of the Jacksonville practice squad are running back Nathan Cottrell, tight end Ben Ellefson, linebacker Nate Evans, tight end Matt Flanagan, linebacker Joe Giles-Harris, receiver Terry Godwin, receiver Josh Hammond, cornerback Amari Henderson, offensive lineman K.C. McDermott, offensive lineman Austen Pleasants, defensive lineman Caraun Reid, offensive lineman Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, and punter Brandon Wright.