Jaguars think it will be a while before Ryquell Armstead can play

Getty Images

Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list over the weekend and the team isn’t expecting to have him back in the immediate future.

Head coach Doug Marrone said on Monday, via multiple reporters, that it is going to be a while before Armstead is able to play. The second-year back ran 35 times for 108 yards and caught 14 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns playing behind Leonard Fournette last season.

Fournette is no longer in Jacksonville, so Armstead will miss out on a chance to show he’s capable of more in a bigger role.

Chris Thompson, Divine Ozigbo and James Robinson are the backs who will get a chance to play while Armstead is out of action. Devonta Freeman visited with the team, but the former Falcon did not come to terms on a deal to join the Jaguars.