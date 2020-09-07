Jason Peters to start at left tackle for Eagles

Getty Images

Meet the new Eagles left tackle. Same as the old Eagles left tackle.

Jason Peters will start at left tackle for Philadelphia in Week One at Washington, coach Doug Pederson confirmed today.

Peters has been the Eagles’ starting left tackle for most of the last 11 years, but this year he took a long, strange trip to the position. He initially was an unsigned free agent and it wasn’t clear he was going to play at all. When he finally signed with the Eagles, it was following the injury to right guard Brandon Brooks, and it was announced that Peters was taking Brooks’ spot at right guard. Only when left tackle Andre Dillard also got hurt did it seem like a natural fit for Peters to move back to left tackle.

But even then it wasn’t clear that he would. Peters reportedly told the team that he wouldn’t play left tackle unless they paid him more. Pederson did not say whether the Eagles have adjusted Peters’ contract.

Regardless of the contractual implications, it’s probably reassuring to Carson Wentz that he knows that his blind side is going to be protected by Peters. Again.