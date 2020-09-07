JC Tretter returns to practice for Browns

Getty Images

Browns center JC Tretter returned to the practice field Monday, after missing the entire training camp because of a knee problem.

Coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t want to get into too many details about Tretter’s condition, but it at least opens the door to the possibility he starts Sunday against the Ravens. Tretter had arthroscopic knee surgery on Aug. 13.

“It was good to have JC back out there,’‘ Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “Not going to get the extent to which he was back out there. We’ll deal with that on Wednesday. Going inside, I know you guys were not out there at practice. It was good to have him out there in his pads. It was a nice crisp practice in the indoor. . . .

“Obviously, JC is a veteran. He’s seen a lot of football. There’s value in that. He’s a leader of the football team. Really good to have him out there today.”

Having him back would be a boost for the Browns, who are already breaking in a new look up front. They signed right tackle Jack Conklin in free agency, and then drafted Alabama right tackle Jedrick Wills in the first round to move him to left tackle.

If Tretter can’t play, fifth-round rookie Nick Harris would likely start in the middle.

Starting linebacker B.J. Goodson (personal reason) was not at practice, and cornerback Greedy Williams was not practicing because of a shoulder injury.