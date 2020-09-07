Jets bring back four players they cut, place five others on IR

Getty Images

The Jets made several changes to their initial 53-man roster on Monday, but none of the new additions will be unfamiliar with what the team was up to at training camp.

Center Josh Andrews, tight end Dan Brown, safety Matthias Farley and cornerback Nate Hairston all spent camp with the team before being cut on Saturday as the team dropped to 53 players. The Jets announced that all four of them re-signed on Monday after five players who did make the roster were placed on injured reserve.

Offensive lineman Cameron Clark, linebacker Patrick Onwuasor, wide receiver Jeff Smith, wide receiver Vyncint Smith and defensive lineman Jabari Zuniga are the players going on that list. All five of them will be eligible to return to active duty after three weeks on the list as the NFL tweaked the IR-return rules for this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Jets still have one open roster spot that they can fill ahead of the opener against the Bills this Sunday.