Jets have five quarterbacks, hope they need just one

Getty Images

The Jets have five quarterbacks. It remains to be seen if that’s nearly enough.

Via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, the team brought back David Fales and Mike White to the practice squad, after they were released over the weekend.

One of those two will likely be activated this week, because of the unusual circumstance and roster construction that caused this.

Sam Darnold‘s backup for Sunday’s game against the Bills is likely to be either Fales or White coming up from the practice squad, since the two options on the 53-man roster at the moment are, respectively, unhealthy and unprepared.

Backup Joe Flacco is believed to be targeting a Week Three return after offseason neck surgery. Fourth-round rookie James Morgan isn’t ready to be thrown in to the role, without any preseason game action or much of an offseason.

Of course, all this will be a moot point if Darnold stays well and is effective. They can bring Fales or White up from the practice squad and return them twice each without exposing them to waivers, thanks to a new rule. Coach Adam Gase has also mentioned keeping one quarterback quarantined to guard against a COVID-19 outbreak.

“You don’t want to be lulled to sleep: How many [COVID-19] positives have there been around the league?” Gase said during camp. “You want to be smart because you’re not really sure where this is going to go. We’re going to start traveling to road games, staying in a hotel, coming back. This is another step we’re going to have to take, which we haven’t done yet. There’s some unknown here.”

The Jets joined the Buccaneers in having five quarterbacks (also with two on the practice squad), but somehow that situation feels far more stable.