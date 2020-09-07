Lamar Miller visiting the Bills

Getty Images

The Bills are going to check out some running back depth, and check in on what a division rival has been up to lately.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, former Patriots running back Lamar Miller is working out for the Bills today.

The Bills kept four backs in their initial cut to 53, with Devin Singletary, third-round rookie Zack Moss, T.J. Yeldon, and Taiwan Jones.

Miller missed all of last season with a torn ACL, but prior to that he was a steady producer for the Dolphins and Texans. The Bills had Frank Gore around last year before Singletary took over, and having some experience in the backfield wouldn’t hurt.