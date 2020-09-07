Lions announce Adrian Peterson, put Bo Scarbrough on IR

Getty Images

The Lions made it official Monday, announcing the acquisition of veteran running back Adrian Peterson.

To make room for him on the roster, they put running back Bo Scarbrough on injured reserve.

Peterson signed with the Lions quickly after being released by Washington over the weekend, returning to the NFL North just in time to start the season. He could have a role quickly, with D'Andre Swift limited in recent practices with a leg injury.

Scarbrough, who put up decent numbers late last season for the Lions (377 yards and a touchdown in six games) after being called up from their practice squad, will be out at least three weeks.

Of course, Peterson has put up more than decent numbers (14,216 yards and 111 touchdowns in 13 seasons), making the Lions’ backfield an interesting one to watch.