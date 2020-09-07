Matt Patricia: “We’ll see” if Adrian Peterson plays this weekend

Getty Images

The Lions officially announced the signing of running back Adrian Peterson on Monday, but they’re not announcing anything about his role for their Week One game against the Bears.

Lions head coach Matt Patricia told reporters on a video conference that Peterson had just arrived in Detroit after agreeing to a deal with the team on Sunday. As a result, Patricia said “we’ll see” when asked if Peterson will play in the opener.

The Lions seemed to be moving in a younger direction at running back after drafting Kerryon Johnson and D'Andre Swift in the second round over the last three years, but Peterson’s arrival provides a different look in the backfield. Patricia didn’t detail much of what the team was looking for from the veteran.

“Nothing more than we expect from anybody else,” Patricia said, via Rod Beard of the Detroit News.

The Lions put Bo Scarbrough on IR to make room for him on the roster and Swift has been dealing with injuries this summer while Johnson’s first two seasons have featured absences due to injury. Patricia said none of those issues was the impetus to sign Peterson, but it probably won’t hurt his chances of finding his way on the field in Week One or beyond.