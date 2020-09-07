Mike Williams likely a game-time decision for Chargers

Getty Images

Chargers receiver Mike Williams participated in the team’s walkthrough Monday at SoFi Stadium. Anthony Lynn wasn’t forthcoming on how much Williams did, and the Chargers’ first practice report doesn’t come out until Wednesday.

Lynn said Williams “looked good” but called him a “game-time decision.”

Williams sprained his right shoulder diving for a ball in an Aug. 30 scrimmage.

The Chargers lack depth behind Keenan Allen and Williams. Of the other four receivers on the roster, only Jason Moore has a reception in a regular-season game, and he has only two catches for 43 yards.

“We do think there’s some talent, maybe young talent, but we feel like there’s some talent there,” Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco said.

The Chargers also might have to play their opener without center Mike Pouncey. He has an undisclosed injury, and Lynn didn’t have an update on his condition.

Pouncey missed 11 games after neck surgery in 2019.