Mike Zimmer on Danielle Hunter playing this week: “We’ll just have to see”

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has been coy about defensive end Danielle Hunter‘s health throughout camp. Six days from the first Sunday of the season, Zimmer is still not saying anything definitive.

Asked by reporters whether Hunter will play on Sunday against the Packers, Zimmer said, “Yeah, I expect so. We’ll just have to see.”

The first real clue will come Wednesday, when the Vikings issue their first practice report of the season. They’ll have to disclose whether Hunter is injured, the body part that is injured, and whether he practiced in full, on a limited basis, or not at all.

Hunter is a key piece of the Minnesota defense, which last week added defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in a trade with the Jaguars. Zimmer consistently has said that Hunter has a “tweak.”