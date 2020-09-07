Mitchell Trubisky has “a different presence and a different mindset” in 2020

Getty Images

The Bears have botched the quarterback position about every which way.

They traded up for Mitchell Trubisky and selected him over Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson in 2017. This offseason, they declined Trubisky’s fifth-year option for 2021, and he enters the final season of his rookie deal.

The Bears then traded a fourth-round choice and committed a three-year, $24 million deal to Nick Foles expecting him to become their starting quarterback.

Trubisky retained the job.

The Bears like how the fourth-year pro handled this offseason and training camp.

“There was a lot of blame to go around last year,” General Manager Ryan Pace told reporters Monday, via Larry Mayer of the team website. “We could’ve been better in a lot of areas. Of course, being the quarterback, he takes the brunt of a lot of that. Then we trade for a quarterback, and then we don’t exercise the fifth-year option and all these things happen. And the moment camp started, the moment he walked in the building, you just felt a different presence and a different mindset, and that carried him throughout camp. I’m just proud of the way he’s conducted himself.”

Trubisky became the Bears’ starting quarterback in Week Five of the 2017 season after Chicago used the second overall choice on him. He will start his 42nd career game Sunday, having beaten out Foles.

The question now is: How long will Trubisky hold the job?

The Bears hope all season.

Pace said Trubisky has improved his footwork, accuracy and decision-making.

“Mitch is a playing with a lot of confidence right now,” Pace said. “You can feel it in his comfort level in the offense and his command with the offense. I think Nick’s also had a very good camp. And again, we just appreciate the teammate and the person that Nick is, just in regards to how he handled everything. We’re lucky to have him as a Chicago Bear.”