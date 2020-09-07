Oregon T Penei Sewell opts out of potential season to prep for draft

Getty Images

It’s not clear if Oregon will be playing a football season, but they won’t have one of their top players if they and the rest of the PAC-12 decide to get on the field.

Tackle Penei Sewell announced on Monday that he’s opting out of any potential season in order to turn his attention to preparing for the 2021 draft.

Sewell was widely expected to be one of the first names called in next year’s draft before anyone knew that the PAC-12 would call off football in the fall. He was a first-team All-American after the 2019 season and won the Outland Trophy as the top lineman in the country.

Sewell joins LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman and Miami edge rusher Gregory Rousseau as expected top picks to opt out of playing this season.