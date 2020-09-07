Packers place Kabion Ento, Kamal Martin on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Packers placed cornerback Kabion Ento and linebacker Kamal Martin on injured reserve Monday, the team announced.

They signed cornerback Parry Nickerson.

Ento injured his foot in last Tuesday’s practice and underwent surgery the next day. Martin, a 2020 fifth-round choice, recently underwent surgery for a torn meniscus that is expected to keep him out at least six weeks.

Ento and Martin are eligible to return to the active roster in three weeks.

Nickerson was on the Jaguars’ cut list over the weekend. He originally entered the league as a sixth-round choice of the Jets in 2018.

He played 16 games with two starts for the Jets as a rookie, making 19 tackles and a pass defensed.

The Jets traded him to the Seahawks on Aug. 31, 2019, and he spent part of last season on the practice squads of the Seahawks and Jaguars before Jacksonville promoted him.

He appeared in four games with one start for the Jaguars.