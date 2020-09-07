Panthers place Eli Apple on injured reserve, re-sign Efe Obada

Getty Images

The Panthers placed cornerback Eli Apple on injured reserve Monday, the team annnounced.

Apple battled through ankle, foot and hamstring injuries during a significant portion of training camp. He will have to miss at least the first three weeks of the regular season.

The Panthers re-signed re-signed defensive lineman Efe Obada in a corresponding move.

They waived Obada on Sunday. He has appeared in 26 games for the Panthers the past two seasons after coming through the NFL’s International Player Pathway program.

Obada has 32 tackles, four tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hits, three passes defensed and an interception the past two seasons.

The Panthers also signed safety ﻿Kenny Robinson﻿ and offensive lineman ﻿Matt Kaskey﻿ to their practice squad. The team waived both players Sunday.

Robinson was a fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft, and Kaskey spent much of 2019 on the Panthers’ practice squad.