Patriots place Beau Allen, Damien Harris on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Patriots used a third-round choice on running back Damien Harris in 2019. He saw action in two games, playing five offensive snaps and five on special teams and getting four touches for 12 yards.

He will begin this season on injured reserve with a hand injury.

Harris can return after missing the first three games.

Defensive tackle Beau Allen, a free agent signing from the Buccaneers, also will begin the year on IR, the team announced. Allen was projected as a starter but was absent since near the start of training camp with an undisclosed injury.

The Patriots list Adam Butler, who has made eight starts the past three seasons, as the starter with 2019 fifth-round choice Byron Cowart behind him.

New England signed linebacker Cassh Maluia and running back J.J. Taylor to the 53-player roster from the practice squad.

Maluia, 21, was released Sept. 5 and signed to the practice squad a day later. The Patriots made him a sixth-round choice this spring.

Taylor, 21, was released on Sept. 5 and signed to the practice squad a day later. The Patriots originally signed him this spring as a rookie free agent out of Arizona.