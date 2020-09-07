Raiders put Marcus Mariota on injured reserve, DeShone Kizer on practice squad

Getty Images

The Raiders are making some changes in their quarterback room.

Marcus Mariota, the backup quarterback who has been struggling with a strained pectoral muscle, has been placed on injured reserve. Under the NFL’s rules for the 2020 season, that means Mariota can return after three weeks.

DeShone Kizer, who spent last season with the Raiders, has been added to their practice squad. A 2017 second-round pick of the Browns, Kizer has some playing experience, both in Cleveland and in Green Bay, and could be called upon in an emergency.

Derek Carr remains the Raiders’ starting quarterback, and Nathan Peterman is the only other quarterback on the roster.