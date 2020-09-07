Report: Cardinals close to contract extension with DeAndre Hopkins

Getty Images

After the Texans traded DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, a report surfaced that the decision was made solely over money with the receiver wanting a deal in the range of $18 million to $20 million a year.

The Cardinals began working on a new deal for Hopkins soon after trading for the All-Pro.

They now are closing in a contract extension for Hopkins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports, and he likely gets even more than that. Hopkins is negotiating the deal himself.

Hopkins has three years left on his current deal at base salaries of $12.5 million, $13.5 million, and $13.915 million, which makes him vastly underpaid.

Falcons receiver Julio Jones makes $22 million per season, which tops the position in per year average, and Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper signed a $100 million deal this offseason that averages $20 million a season.

Hopkins, 28, spent seven seasons in Houston, earning three All-Pro honors and four times making the Pro Bowl. He has 632 career receptions for 8,602 yards and 54 touchdowns.