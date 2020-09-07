Report: Giants to cut DeAndre Baker this week

Getty Images

The Giants are finally ready to cut cornerback Deandre Baker.

Baker, the cornerback who is facing armed robbery charges, will be released this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Giants have been hinting recently that they’re planning to cut Baker, although they seem to want to wait until they’re sure his actions allow the team to void the guarantees on his contract. Baker signed a four-year, $10.5 million contract as a first-round pick last year.

That pick will go down as a major bust. The Giants liked Baker so much that they traded away their fourth- and fifth-round picks to move up from the 37th pick to the 30th pick to draft him. He didn’t play particularly well as a rookie last year, and now his NFL career may be over and his Giants career certainly is.