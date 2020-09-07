Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard listed as starting tight ends in Tampa

Getty Images

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said last week that the team would “play it by ear” when it comes to tight end Rob Gronkowski‘s snaps in the season opener against the Saints, but the club has settled on one thing about his spot in the offense.

Gronkowski is listed as a starter in the team’s first depth chart of the 2020 season. He’s not the only starter at tight end as O.J. Howard also got that nod for an offense that’s expected to feature a lot of 12 personnel once the season is underway.

The team’s depth chart also reflects what Arians said about Ronald Jones following the addition of Leonard Fournette. Arians said Jones remains the No. 1 back and he’s listed that way on the depth chart.

LeSean McCoy is No. 2 and Fournette is No. 3 ahead of rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn.