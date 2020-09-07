Ryan Pace doesn’t see this week as deadline for Allen Robinson deal

Getty Images

The Bears’ history indicates this is the final week they have to reach an agreement with receiver Allen Robinson on a contract extension.

Since 2016, Ryan Pace’s second season as General Manager, the Bears have signed Kyle Long, Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman and Cody Whitehair to extensions before the season opener of the final seasons of their contracts.

Pace, though, isn’t putting a deadline on getting a deal done with Robinson, who enters the final year of a three-year deal with a base salary of $10.9 million.

“We know how important A-Rob is to us, not just as a player but as a teammate,” Pace said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Robinson posted three emojis Monday with their mouths zipped shut.

“There’s some curveballs [about the cap for 2021 amid the pandemic], but we’re confident we’ll work through it,” Pace said. “That’s not going to permit us from doing the things that we want to do.”