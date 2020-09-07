Seahawks re-sign Nick Bellore, place Phil Haynes on IR

Getty Images

The Seahawks re-signed Nick Bellore on Monday, bringing back their fullback two days after releasing him. It was the same thing they did last year with Bellore.

Seattle placed offensive guard Phil Haynes on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Haynes is eligible to return after missing three games.

Haynes would have missed the entire season if the Seahawks had placed him on injured reserve before the initial 53-player roster Saturday.

Bellore, 30, enters his ninth NFL season and second with the Seahawks. He appeared in 14 games last season, seeing action on 29 offensive snaps and 267 on special teams.

Bellore spent the first six years of his NFL career as a linebacker before converting to fullback.

Haynes, a 2019 fourth-round choice, opened last season on the physically unable to perform list due to a sport hernia injury. He did not play during the regular season, but he took over at left guard in the divisional playoff game after Jamarco Jones was injured.