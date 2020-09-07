Sean McVay: We’re working on contracts with a couple of key players

Getty Images

With the regular season approaching, the time is coming for the potential completion of contracts with players closing in on the completion of their rookie contracts. On Monday, Rams coach Sean McVay was asked about the possibility of a deal being done in the coming days with cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

“I think you know from covering us the last couple of years, those things, if we’re able to get something done, it’s usually right in these next couple of days is that window of time that’s kind of been consistent for some of our guys,” McVay said. “So, there’s a couple of key players that of ours that we are still working and whether or not we’re able to get that done, we remain optimistic. That that’s where we’re at with that. No further updates on any of those contract status with some of our players.”

Receiver Cooper Kupp would fall into that “couple of key player” category; he’s entering the final year of his rookie deal.

Last year, the Rams gave up two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick in order to acquire cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Jaguars. The Rams, however, did not insist on a new deal. That gives Ramsey extra leverage.

As to Ramsey and Kupp, it looks like new deals will be done if at all in the next few days.