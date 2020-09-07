Sony Michel in “best position possible” for Week One

Getty Images

Patriots running back Sony Michel had to ease into practices at training camp after a spell on the physically unable to perform list, but he isn’t feeling like the lost time is going to keep him from contributing early in the regular season.

Michel had foot surgery in the offseason and said on Sunday that he likes “where I’m at and I am headed in the right direction” with Week One’s game against the Dolphins on the horizon.

“I would say I am in the best position possible right now to be able to go into Game One and be able to perform as best as I can,” Michel said, via WEEI.com. “The coaching staff, the training staff has done a great job preparing me for this opportunity. All I can do is go out there and give it all I have.”

Michel’s absence from practice gave Damien Harris a chance to make his case for playing time this summer, but Harris had surgery on his pinky and may not be ready to go. That would leave Michel, James White and Rex Burkhead to carry the backfield load with Michel likely to resume the leading role he’s filled for the last two seasons.