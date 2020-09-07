Steelers sign Devlin Hodges to practice squad

Getty Images

The Steelers waived Devlin Hodges on Sunday. They signed the quarterback to the practice squad Monday after he cleared waivers.

The team announced the move.

The Steelers originally kept Hodges on their 53-player roster as their third quarterback behind Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph. But then, they claimed Joshua Dobbs off waivers from the Jaguars on Sunday.

Hodges played in place of Rudolph last season after Rudolph had replaced Roethlisberger. The Steelers went 3-3 with Hodges under center.

He produced a 71.4 passer rating, passing for 1,063 yards, five touchdowns and eight interceptions.