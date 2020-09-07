Texans put Gareon Conley on IR

Getty Images

Texans cornerback Gareon Conley won’t be playing in the opening game of the 2020 NFL season.

Conley was placed on injured reserve Monday and will miss at least the first three games of the season due to an ankle injury. Conley had offseason ankle injury, but was cleared to practice during training camp before winding up back on the injured list.

Bradley Roby, Vernon Hargreaves, Lonnie Johnson, John Reid, Keion Crossen and Phillip Gaines will be on hand to tangle with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Thursday night.

The Texans also announced that wide receiver Isaiah Coulter has been placed on injured reserve. They re-signed tackle Brent Qvale and long snapper Jon Weeks to fill the open roster spots.