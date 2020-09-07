Texans receiver Brandin Cooks is limited in practice for Texans

Getty Images

The Texans replaced receiver DeAndre Hopkins with Brandin Cooks. Cooks’ availability for his first game with the Texans is currently in question.

Cooks was limited in Monday’s practice with a quadricep injury.

Also limited for the Texans were cornerback Phillip Gaines (hamstring), running back Cullen Gillaspia (hamstring), linebacker Jonathan Greenard (ankle), and cornerback Lonnie Johnson (hip).

That’s the extent of the initial Week One injury report for the Texans, who face the Chiefs on Thursday night in the first game of the 2020 regular season.

The Texans traded with the Rams for Cooks after the Texans traded Hopkins to the Cardinals.