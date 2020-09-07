Titans expect Jadeveon Clowney to be in the building on Tuesday

Getty Images

Titans coach Mike Vrabel sounds optimistic about Jadeveon Clowney‘s availability for the team’s opener in Denver a week from tonight.

Vrabel said today that Clowney is going through the COVID-19 testing protocol and should get cleared and sign his contract in time to begin work tomorrow.

“We’ll continue through that process, still waiting for him to sign a contract, but hopefully we can meet with him and try to get him in the building some time tomorrow to work with him and begin the installation, and then hopefully based on where he’s at physically, try to start practicing with the team,” Vrabel said.

Clowney played for Vrabel when Vrabel was an assistant in Houston, and Clowney should be able to get up to speed quickly. No one should be surprised if Clowney is ready to make an impact in Week One.