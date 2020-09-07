Titans list Jadeveon Clowney as starter with Vic Beasley behind him

Getty Images

The Titans haven’t practiced with either of their high-profile edge defenders yet, but that didn’t stop them from slotting one of them in as a starter on their first depth chart.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said that the team will have Jadeveon Clowney in the facility for the first time on Tuesday and that they’ll see where he’s at physically while beginning to work on getting him up to speed on the defense. They didn’t wait for either of those things to write him in as one of their starters at outside linebacker.

Clowney agreed to a deal over the weekend while Vic Beasley signed with the Titans early in free agency. A week-long holdout from camp was followed by a stint on the non-football injury list that only ended on Saturday, however, and Beasley is listed as Clowney’s backup on the depth chart.

Harold Landry is listed as the other starter at outside linebacker with Kamalei Correa and Derick Roberson behind him.