Tre’Davious White emotional after life-changing contract extension

Getty Images

The Bills gladly gave cornerback Tre'Davious White a four-year, $70 million extension with $55 million guaranteed.

“You want to talk about earning it, he’s done it since the day he walked in here,” General Manager Brandon Beane said.

It gives White the most guaranteed money ever for a cornerback. The new money average also set a record for his position.

“I was like ‘Dad, at the age of 25 and only three years of playing in the league, no matter what, however long it lasts, I can honestly say that I was the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history,’” White said of his conversation with his father, via rochesterfirst.com.

White, the 27th overall choice in 2017, became emotional during his Monday press conference. While happy for himself, White seems happier for his friends and family.

And he now has proof for the kids in his hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana, of what’s possible.

“I just honestly can’t put into words how thankful and how blessed that I am to be in this position,” White said. “I was able to finally call my parents, on a three-way call, I told them ‘I never told you guys this after I got drafted, but we did it.’

“I can retire my parents, and they’ll never have to worry about anything. It’s a lot of people in my family that are hurting. I plan to lighten that burden on them. We’re going to do it together. With this contract, it’s not about me because I’ve been good off the first one. I have a lot of people and a lot of family members that I could change their lives, and that’s what I plan to do.”

White made his first Pro Bowl and was first-team All-Pro in 2019.