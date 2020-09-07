Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow has verified, earned starting job

Getty Images

Joe Burrow will become the only rookie quarterback to start Week One.

The No. 1 overall choice was No. 1 on the Bengals’ depth chart on Day One.

But the Heisman Trophy winner has lived up to expectations thus far.

“I know that he was the starter the day he walked through the door, but he’s done everything to verify that for us and earn it,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Monday, via Ben Baby of ESPN.

It’s not exactly like Burrow had much competition with Andy Dalton now in Dallas. Ryan Finley and Brandon Allen aren’t Ryan Fitzpatrick or Tyrod Taylor, who will start over first-round rookies in Miami and Los Angeles respectively.

Taylor, though, did allow that he will wait to compare Burrow to the all-time greats until the rookie quarterback has played at least one NFL game.